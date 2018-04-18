Lever backed after rocky Demons' AFL start

Melbourne co-captain Nathan Jones concedes high-profile recruit Jake Lever is struggling to find his place in the Demons' back six.

Lever has been criticised for indifferent form since crossing from Adelaide after their grand-final loss to Richmond.

The 22-year-old signed a lucrative four-year deal and cost the Demons two first-round draft picks.

But he is yet to live up to that hefty price tag and had copped a fresh wave of criticism after the Demons' horror loss to Hawthorn.

"I think he'd admit that he's had a rocky start," Jones said on Wednesday.

"I think he's probably been exposed in a couple of areas ... he's been tested and challenged, coming into a new defensive system and (finding) where he fits.

"Although there were some harsh critics outside the footy club, I think he had 14 intercept possessions (against the Hawks) so he's not going terribly.

"But I think he'd be the first to admit that he wants to be playing better ... he's just finding his feet."

Jones has urged patience with Lever, who he believes will become a great leader down back, asking critics to judge him after the next five to seven weeks.

The backlash against Simon Goodwin's team was swift and savage after Sunday's 67-point capitulation to the Hawks.

Having held a 12-point lead at quarter-time, the Demons kicked just one of the 16 remaining goals of the game.

"That should spike a reaction," Jones said.

"From the performance that we put out at the weekend, there's question marks around our fundamentals and our effort which should sting the playing group.

"And I've got no doubt it has.

"We want a response after such a disappointing display on the weekend - there's no doubt about that."