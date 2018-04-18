Worker dug to reach Tas miner: inquest

A miner working underground the day of a fatal mud rush in Tasmania has told an inquest he started digging to try and find his co-worker.

Michael 'Digger' Welsh, 53, was killed by a sudden inundation of mud at Queenstown's Mt Lyell copper mine on January 17, 2014.

Michael Bennett told a coronial inquest on Wednesday he saw mud coming out of the tunnel where Mr Welsh was working.

Mr Bennett jumped out of his bogger - an underground mine digger - and tried to see the light from the cabin of Mr Welsh's machine.

When he couldn't, he went back to his bogger and raised the alarm over the mine's radio system.

Mr Barnett decided with driller Scott Evans to try and reach Mr Welsh.

"Scott said 'we're going to have to start digging for him'," he said.

The inquest heard Mr Bennett did so carefully and he didn't know exactly where Mr Welsh was.

"I didn't want to hurt him," he said.

Mr Bennett eventually saw the light from Mr Welsh's 'crippled' bogger, the inquest heard.

"It was not in the shape it was supposed to be. It was hard to describe," Mr Bennett said.

Mr Welsh was aware the risk level of the section of the mine he was working on had been raised to medium the day of his death, Mr Bennett said.

Operations at the mine were suspended soon after Mr Welsh's death.

The incident came a month after Craig Gleeson, 45, and Alistair Lucas, 25, died at the same mine when the wood platform they were working on collapsed.

All three men worked for Barminco, a company contracted to do underground work at the Copper Mines of Tasmania (CMT) mine.

The two-and-a-half week inquest into the three deaths continues.