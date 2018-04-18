Lambert hopeful of Stoke's EPL survival

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert says the club can still avoid the drop despite being five points from safety with only four Premier League games to play.

Stoke manager Paul Lambert has asked the club's fans for help as they try to avoid relegation.

Stoke, in 19th place and winless in their last 10 league matches, conceded an added-time equaliser against West Ham United on Monday. They host Burnley on Saturday.

"I still believe we can stay up and so do the players - we're all right up for the fight that's ahead of us," Lambert told Stoke's website. https://www.stokecityfc.com

Lambert, who went down with Aston Villa from the Premier League, called on the team's fans to make it a red-hot atmosphere at the team's bet365 Stadium on Sunday.

"We have to start winning games starting against Burnley on Sunday and I know the fans will make sure the place is rocking from the first whistle to last."

Lambert was appointed Stoke manager in January to replace Mark Hughes, but has tasted limited success since.

Burnley have won their last five league games and are just two points behind sixth-placed Arsenal.