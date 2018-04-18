NSW Waratahs make changes to forward pack

NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson has opted for size over speed for Friday night's acid Super Rugby test against South Africa's conference-leading Lions.

Predicting a torrid physical encounter with the 2016 and 2017 tournament runners-up, Gibson has recalled Tom Staniforth to partner Rob Simmons in the second row and done away with using two specialist "fetchers" in the back row.

Ned Hanigan shifts from lock to blindside flanker, with pacey breakaway Will Miller to start on the bench.

"We see this game being extremely physical and we wanted to have some bigger bodies in the forward pack to cater for the big South African forward pack," Gibson said on Wednesday.

"And also in the scrum, we see the Lions have a real strength there."

With Simmons (sternum) and No.8 Michael Wells (shoulder) injured in the Waratahs' win over the Queensland Reds last Saturday night, Gibson has gambled with six forwards on the bench as insurance.

"They'll be sore, there's no doubt about that," the coach said.

"The Reds game, we made over 170 tackles so it was physical for us.

"That's been the highest contact load of the year and we know we face an even bigger task ahead in terms of that contact zone.

"It's a risk, always, going 6-2 because you're one short in the backs but we want to take the risk."

Unbeaten at home in 2018, the Waratahs are chasing a fifth straight win before enjoying a well-earned bye next week to ready themselves for a potentially season-defining block of four games against New Zealand rivals.

No Australian side has beaten Kiwi opposition in almost two years, the drought stretching to 34 straight defeats in 2018.

But Australia's conference leaders are focused only on the Lions, who piled on the tries in a 55-36 mauling of the Waratahs last year in Johannesburg.

"It's the biggest challenge we've faced to date. It's a true test," Gibson said.

"The Lions for the last three, four years have been building into this side - they've made two finals, they've got a real interesting way they play the game.

"A huge set piece with a lot of adventure when they have the ball, so it's a big task for us."

NSW Waratahs: Bryce Hegarty, Alex Newsome, Curtis Rona, Kurtley Beale, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan, Rob Simmons, Tom Staniforth, Sekope Kepu, Damien Fitzpatrick, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Hugh Roach, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Paddy Ryan, Nick Palmer, Jed Holloway, Will Miller, Nick Phipps, Lalakai Foketi.