A-League wooden-spoon Mariners axe seven players

A-League wooden spooners Central Coast are set for a major recruiting drive after axing seven players, including New Zealand international Storm Roux.

Storm Roux, right, is one of seven players from the Central Coast Mariners to get the chop.

Roux, who played 105 games with the Mariners in four injury-hit years, has been released from the final year of his contract to pursue his career elsewhere.

Match-day regulars Roux, Liam Rose, Blake Powell and Peter Skapetis, as well as fringe players Jacob Poscoliero and Josh Bingham, have also been released.

Goalkeeper Tom Glover, who joined on a one-year loan deal from English Premier League side Tottenham, has also ended his time at the Mariners.

Glover played four games for the A-League side.

Central Coast finished at the bottom of the ladder with four wins from 27 starts.