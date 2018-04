A man will face court accused of stabbing a woman several times at a Target store in northern Tasmania.

Police said a small knife was used in the attack on Monday afternoon in Mowbray that left a woman with neck, stomach and hand injuries.

A 30-year-old man, known to the woman, is expected to face Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a charge of wounding.

Investigators want to speak to another man who helped the woman.