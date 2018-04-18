Swans look to help out their AFL defenders

Sydney star Dan Hannebery has called on his teammates to better support their defenders in Friday's AFL clash with an embattled Adelaide.

Sydney star Dan Hannebery is one of his AFL team's major ball winners.

The Crows and their captain Taylor Walker were savaged after a limp effort against Collingwood last week but Sydney conceded 60 inside 50s in their win over Western Bulldogs.

Despite having a 3-1 record, the Swans haven't once this season had more inside 50s than their opponent, finishing even in one game and behind in the other three, with the margin against the Bulldogs alarmingly wide.

"You don't want to be giving your defence 60 inside 50s to defend every week, so we'd like to be defending a bit further up the ground and not allowing it to happen," midfielder Hannebery said.

"Having said that, though, the defenders were outstanding on the weekend and we're hoping that we can defend a bit higher and try and get some more shots on goal rather than giving it to the defenders to sort it out for us."

Hannebery is wary of a Crows outfit slammed for their performance against the Magpies last week.

He expected a fierce response from key forward Walker.

"I think every time we've played Tex (Walker), he's given us a fair bit to think about," Hannebery said.

"I think Ramps (Sydney defender Dane Rampe) has always had his hands full on Tex, he's an absolute gun.

"And (Walker is) one of the better captains in the comp when he's up and going."

Adelaide's 2-2 start hasn't dented Hannebery's conviction that the Crows remain among the competition's premier outfits.

"I think they are a top two, top four team, an absolutely gun footy side, quality players across the park," Hannebery said.

"They are a fierce contested ball side.

"When they get their game going they move the ball better than any other side in the competition, so we'll be preparing for that."

Gary Rohan trained with the Swans side on Wednesday.

He returned to the club on Monday, four days after the birth of twin daughters, one of whom did not survive.

''He's been really positive, him and (his wife) Amie considering how tough a time they've gone through," Hannebery said.

"It's been unbelievable the strength of character him and Amie have shown through all of this."