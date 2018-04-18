Jobs ads continue to grow on the internet

Demand for workers continues to grow, suggesting the record run of employment gains has further to go.

Ahead of Thursday's official labour force figures, data from the Department of Jobs and Small Business shows job advertisements on the internet rose by a further 0.9 per cent in March to be 12.1 per cent higher than a year earlier.

Job ads rose in seven of the eight occupational groups monitored by the department during March, while they increased in all states and territories over the past year.