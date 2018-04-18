Freedman team warms up for Brisbane winter

Trainer Anthony Freedman begins a winter carnival campaign with some well-known stakes horses but it will be an Australian debutant holding equal interest.

Mr Sneaky (left) will be one of four Doomben runners for Victorian trainer Anthony Freedman.

Freedman has entered Mr Sneaky in the Listed Ascot Handicap, Exocet and Bedford in the Listed Tails Stakes as well as Japanese import A Shin Rook at Doomben on Saturday.

A Shin Rook, a horse by star Japanese stallion Heart's Cry, has had nine starts in Japan for a win and five minor placings with his latest run a second at Koyoto in November.

He was bought by a syndicate that also races another former Japanese horse in Ambitious who was second in the Group One Tancred Stakes in Sydney for Freedman during the autumn.

Freedman has given the gelding time to settle into Australia and felt the Queensland winter would suit him.

A Shin Rook was one of the stars of the Eagle Farm A grass trials last week winning a restricted class heat by nearly three lengths in handy time.

He is an acceptor for the Magic Millions National Sale Handicap, run under benchmark conditions over 1350m.

Freedman's travelling foreman Sam Freedman said A Shin Rook would improve with Australian racing.

"He is a nice raw horse who doesn't quite know what is all about just yet," Freedman said.

"The trial was sound so we will watch with interest."

Mr Sneaky was Group One placed when second in the Rupert Clarke stakes last spring and the Freedmans decided to doge the Sydney autumn with Brisbane in mind.

Freedman said Mr Sneaky wasn't fully wound up for his first start in what should be a big winter carnival.

"He will run Saturday and then go to the Doomben 10,000 (on May 12) and Kingsford Smith Stakes (May 26)," he said.

"He will probably also run in the Stradbroke (June 10). We thought with the Stradbroke at 1350m he would be suited."

Bedford, who has won four of his 13 starts, is headed to the Group One Doomben Cup on May 19.

"We were thinking about Mornington Cup but in the end the Queensland carnival looked a better option," he said.

Exocet is resuming since October but she has had a solid trial.

"She already has earned black type and we are chasing more with her, We will get her out to 1800m later on," Freedman said.