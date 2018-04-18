Gillard and Clinton team up in Australia

Julia Gillard and Hillary Clinton will share a stage when the former US presidential candidate visits Australia for brief speaking tour in May.

Julia Gillard will act as moderator at Hillary Clinton's two events in Melbourne and Sydney.

The former prime minister will act as moderator at Ms Clinton's two events in Melbourne and Sydney where she will deliver insights into her lengthy political career, including her time as US secretary of state and loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

"Secretary Clinton is a formidable, admirable and inspiring woman and I'm delighted to have the opportunity to be in conversation with her," Ms Gillard said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Australians have followed Secretary Clinton's career with great interest and I believe audiences will be hungry to hear her take on contemporary world events as well as her reflections on her fascinating, and sometimes frustrating, life experiences."

Ms Gillard was a staunch supporter of Ms Clinton during the presidential election and urged Americans to call out sexism directed at the former Democratic nominee.

Two years earlier, Mrs Clinton wrote in her book Hard Choices about the "outrageous sexism" Ms Gillard had endured while prime minister.

The pair met several times while Ms Gillard was prime minister and Mrs Clinton was secretary of state for president Barack Obama.

Earlier this year, Ms Gillard said she planned to collaborate with Mrs Clinton to encourage more women to stand for public office.

* An Evening with Hillary Rodham Clinton will be at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on May 10 and at Sydney's International Convention Centre on May 11