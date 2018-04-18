Cashless pushes vendor's sales soaring

A Big Issue vendor has said sales have rocketed since he started accepting cashless payments with a card reader.

Paul Snape, 47, who sells the magazine in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, spent 33 pounds sterling ($A60.73) of his magazine proceeds on the reader.

Mr Snape says he is selling more than ever since picking up the device earlier this month.

Originally from Wigan, the former builder has been selling the magazine off and on since 1998 in Ipswich, Canterbury and Wales before settling in Nottingham where he has lived for 11 years.

"I managed to pick up a few more customers after I invested in a card machine," said Mr Snape.

"The first week that I started using it I picked up 16 to 17 customers - one guy who only ever buys the magazine with his wife came and bought one on his own because I had the reader."

The Big Issue is investigating methods to bring the option of cashless payments to all its vendors.

Group managing director Russell Blackman said: "It is vital that we develop the right contactless solution for our vendors, ensuring that they can get instant access to their funds, even if they don't have their own bank account due to a lack of permanent address.

"As we work to draw in a wider and younger community, we must ensure we are developing a solution that overcomes the obvious barriers to entry - people not carrying cash - and one that allows for spontaneous and opportunistic street sales."