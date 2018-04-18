Barrett stands up in Manly dramas

Trent Barrett must have thick skin.

Manly coach Trent Barrett has become a dab hand at weathering difficult times.

Just two-and-a-half years into his first NRL head-coaching gig, the Manly mentor has had to endure more than some veterans do in a lifetime.

First there was the match-fixing scandal, then the salary cap saga and the challenge of taking the team to last year's finals with the injured Brett Stewart and Steve Matai still under their cap.

Now there's the Jackson Hastings predicament.

Barrett ought to be commended for the way he handled the situation on Wednesday.

With Apisai Koroisau the only experienced player listed for the club's weekly media opportunity, the coach took it upon himself to front the press.

"It's not the players' fault. I think it would be unfair of me and the club to (make them take questions)," he said.

"They're good kids and they're doing their best. This certainly doesn't help. But it's my job to come out here and handle this.

"I pick the teams, players certainly don't. This was a decision made by myself and senior officials here at the club. I'd like to distance the playing group from it."

It's an approach other coaches wouldn't have taken but no first for Barrett.

He was just as open after the cap penalties were announced last month and likewise when now-disproved match-fixing allegations from before his time popped up in 2016.

But it's no secret it's all left Barrett in a tough predicament.

Manly are still three members short on their roster for 2018 and have cap restrictions hanging over their heads.

"We are in a difficult position," Barrett said.

"But you wake up and it's our job to try and lead the club out of it. The salary cap situation hasn't helped and it's going to take a fair while to get out of it

"There's going to be some strong decisions and firm decisions made from our administration over the course of the next 12 months."

The Hastings situation has been particularly tough for Barrett.

He's been across it since bringing him to the club last year and revealed on Wednesday there'd been several matters before two incidents between he and captain Daly Cherry-Evans earlier this month.

He also confirmed the club had met with him, his manager Sam Ayoub and welfare staff as recently as February and they were continuing to provide support while he played at feeder-club Blacktown.

"I've known Jacko for a long time and I was part of bringing him here to the club," he said.

"It's unfortunate that it's worked out like this. He's got some really good qualities.

"It's an issue we tried to fix a long time ago. I wish it hadn't come to this."