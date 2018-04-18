News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why 'dine-and-dash couple' have started a crowd funding page
Why accused dine-and-dash woman has started a crowd funding page

Southwest says aircraft hit by engine explosion was inspected this week

Reuters
Reuters /

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines said the aircraft involved in Tuesday's fatal engine explosion was inspected on Sunday and the airline had not been aware of any previous issues with the jet or its engine.

Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly said on a call with the media that Tuesday's fatality was the first of its kind in the airline's 51-year history. Kelly said he had reached out to the family of the victim, though he had not yet managed to make contact.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Tom Brown)

Back To Top