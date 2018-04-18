News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why 'dine-and-dash couple' have started a crowd funding page
Why accused dine-and-dash woman has started a crowd funding page

U.S. airline group says deal reached to fly in Russian airspace

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. trade group Airlines for America said on Tuesday that it had been told by the U.S. State Department that a deal had been reached with Russia to allow U.S. airlines to fly in Russian airspace.

"We have received confirmation from the State Department that overflight approvals have been extended through the schedule season, and carriers are continuing to conduct normal operations through Russian airspace," Airlines for America said in a statement.

(Reporting by Davuid Shepardson; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Back To Top