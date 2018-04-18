Diamonds to get another shot at England

The Diamonds have a chance later this year to avenge their Commonwealth Games gold medal loss to England when they take on their new arch rivals in Newcastle.

The match and a Test against New Zealand in Townsville represent the first outings for international netball in the regional centres as part of the 2018 Quad Series and Constellation Cup.

The Diamonds will play England at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on September 19 just six months after the visitors' stunning 52-51 upset Games victory on the Gold Coast.

The series moves to Melbourne as part of a Quad Series double-header with Australia versus New Zealand and South Africa versus England on 23 September.

The Diamonds then shift focus to the Constellation Cup, facing New Zealand in Brisbane on October 7 and again in Townsville on October 10.

The regional Tests will give thousands of netball fans the opportunity to witness international netball in their home city, many for the first time.

Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander says the team can't wait to hit the court at the end of the Super Netball season, and five months after Commonwealth Games.

"We are delighted to bring the Diamonds to regional Australia," she said.

"The Commonwealth Games showcased the excitement and unpredictability of world netball and this will be on show at the Quad Series and Constellation Cup.

"We look forward to playing for fans that may not have had the chance to witness us live before."

QUAD SERIES

Saturday 15 September - AUS vs RSA (Auckland)

Wednesday 19 September - AUS vs ENG (Newcastle)

Sunday 23 September - AUS vs NZ (Melbourne)

CONSTELLATION CUP

Sunday 7 October - AUS vs NZ (Brisbane)

Wednesday 10 October - AUS vs NZ (Townsville)

Sunday 14 October - AUS vs NZ (Hamilton)

NZ Thursday 18 October - AUS vs NZ (Wellington)