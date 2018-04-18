Aged care sector gets a shake-up

NEW REFORMS FOR THE AGED CARE SECTOR:

* The Turnbull government is creating a single, independent Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission.

* It will act as a one-stop shop to prevent failures and quickly rectify problems.

* It brings together the existing Australian Aged Care Quality Agency and Aged Care Complaints Commissioner.

* It will be lead by an independent commissioner, who will be assisted by a new chief clinical advisor.

* Options will also be developed for a Serious Incident Response Scheme.

* There will also be a tool on the My Aged Care website to compare providers against quality standards.

* The commission will start in January.