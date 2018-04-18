Alleged Aussie IS fighter arrested in Iraq

An Australian fighting for Islamic State and with alleged links to local terror suspects has been captured and detained by authorities in Iraq.

The brothers of IS commander Tarek Khayat appeared before Parramatta Local Court last year.

Defence Minister Marise Payne on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of an Australian, understood to be Ahmed Merhi, "as a result of the ongoing conflict" but could not give any more detail.

Merhi travelled from Sydney to Syria in 2014 and was allegedly in direct contact with Australian IS suspects - including those connected to the shooting murder of Sydney police accountant Curtis Cheng outside Parramatta Police Headquarters.

Merhi's sister Linda was arrested in January and faced a Sydney court over the alleged funnelling of more than $30,000 to him when he was training with IS in Syria.

It's believed he moved to Iraq when IS changed territories last year.

Ms Payne would not confirm Merhi's identity but said the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was providing consular assistance.

"The Australian government is committed to ensuring that terrorists who have not been killed in the battlefield are brought to justice," she told reporters in Sydney.

"We are determined to deal with these people as far from our own shores as possible and, if they do return, it is with forewarning and into the hands of Australian authorities."

No charges have yet been laid, she said, adding that it was a matter for Iraqi authorities.

Ms Payne refused to say if Australia has requested his extradition or intends to, or if it would oppose a potential death penalty if he is charged and convicted.

"But we are very clear that we expect those who have joined the conflict, and those who are in breach of Australian laws - and, indeed, international law - to be dealt with according to justice," she said.

"If, in the pursuit of that, there is an appropriate opportunity to acquire intelligence that assists us in our own efforts, then that is a helpful thing."

It comes amid reports that Merhi's relative, IS commander and Lebanese citizen Tarek Khayat, was also detained earlier this year.

Khayat is alleged to have directed his Sydney-based brothers to smuggle a bomb hidden inside a meat grinder onto an Etihad plane due to depart from Sydney for Abu Dhabi on July 15.

Four men were arrested in late July over the conspiracy.

Two of the four arrested - Khaled Khayat and his brother Mahmoud Khayat - were each charged with two counts of planning or preparing a terrorist act.

A third man, Khaled Merhi, was charged with an unrelated weapons offence, while the fourth was released without charge.

Another Sydney-based brother, Amer Khayat, was alleged to have been carrying the improvised explosive device - although there are conflicting views on whether he was aware of what it was.

The bomb never made it onto the airliner because it exceeded weight limits at the check-in counter.