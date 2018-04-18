Trump says legislation needed after Supreme Court ruling on immigrant felons

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said Congress must quickly pass legislation that would permit the deportation of immigrants who commit violent crimes after the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that current law was unconstitutionally vague.

"This is a public safety crisis that can only be fixed by Congress - House and Senate must quickly pass a legislative fix to ensure violent criminal aliens can be removed from our society," Trump said on Twitter.

(This version of the story corrects to immigrants from illegal immigrants in the first paragraph)

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)