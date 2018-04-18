Aspas hands Celta draw with Barcelona

Iago Aspas scored with his hand eight minutes from time to earn Celta Vigo a 2-2 draw with Barcelona on Tuesday, leaving the Catalan giants just two wins short of clinching the Spanish league title.

Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring the equaliser in their 2-2 draw with Barcelona.

Ernesto Valverde left top scorers Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on the bench but saw his team go ahead on 36 minutes through Ousmane Dembele.

Jonny Castro scored the equaliser on 45 minutes from a Maxi Gomez cross after Andre Gomes gave the ball away.

Messi came on after the hour mark and Barcelona got themselves back in front four minutes later.

Paulinho connected with Nelson Semedo's cross although Alcacer appeared to get the final touch and may yet claim the goal.

Sergio Roberto was sent off for bringing down Aspas as he went through on goal, and Aspas scored the equaliser with his arm on 82 minutes after Marc Andre ter Stegen spilled the ball at his near post.

Barcelona coach Valverde said: "It's another point. We just need two more victories now.

"It was difficult at times especially when we had Sergio Roberto sent off. We had to take a step back but we held on."

Celta Vigo coach Juan Carlos Unzue said he was hapopy with the point.

"When Leo (Messi) and Sergio (Roberto) came on they had more chances but we got through it."

Asked about the huge contribution from Aspas, who now has 20 league goals this season, he said: "He's vital. Not just for the goals that he has scored but for his contagious attitude on the pitch."

Villarreal defeated Leganes 2-1 at home to end a three-game winless streak and consolidate their hold on the final European berth in La Liga.

The victory lifts them to 51 points from 33 matches, just one behind Betas in fifth spot. Leganes sit 14th, a dozen points above relegation.

Earlier Sevilla drew 0-0 at Deportivo La Coruna.