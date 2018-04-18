News

Can you see which people are wearing their oxygen masks wrong?
NTSB says one death reported after engine failure in Southwest jet

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board said one death has been reported after a Southwest Airlines Co commercial jet suffered engine failure and diverted to Philadelphia earlier on Tuesday.

"We do have information there was one fatality," said NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt at a media briefing. U.S. commercial airline accident deaths are extremely rare with the last U.S. accident death involving a passenger death in 2009, according to the NTSB.



(Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by G Crosse)

