(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc's treatment for a rare bleeding disorder.

Rigel's Tavalisse was approved to treat patients with immune thrombocytopenic purpura, a disease characterized by excessive bruising and bleeding caused by unusually low levels of platelets, which are integral to clotting.



