UK's Harry and fiancee Meghan to attend memorial service for murdered teenager

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle will attend a memorial service next week for Stephen Lawrence, a London teenager who was murdered in a racially motivated attack 25 years ago, Kensington Palace said on Tuesday.

Harry, who will marry Markle at Windsor on May 19, will read a message of support from his father, Prince Charles, the palace said on Twitter.

The service will take place on Monday 23 April at St Martin-in-the-Fields church in London.

Lawrence's murder, an unprovoked attack by a gang of white youths as the 18-year-old waited at a bus stop, shocked Britain and exposed racism in its police force.

Two of the killers were found guilty almost 10 years after his death following years of campaigning by his parents to bring them to justice.





