Factbox: European companies' sales exposure to Russia

(Reuters) - The United States imposed a fresh set of sanctions on 24 Russian oligarchs, government officials and 12 Russian companies earlier this month, sending shockwaves through Russian financial markets.

Russian lawmakers will next month consider measures in response to the U.S. sanctions that would ban or restrict certain U.S. imports.

The escalation in political tensions has led to increasing investor concerns about the potential implications for U.S. and European businesses that have exposure to Russia, Goldman Sachs (GS) notes.

Below is an overview of European companies with a significant presence in Russia.



ENERGY * BP owns a 19.75 percent stake in Russia's top oilproducer Rosneft . The UK group has 10 percent revenueexposure to Russia, GS says. * France's Total has a 19 percent stake in Novatek and owns a 20 percent stake in Yamal LNG, a liquefiednatural gas project in the Arctic. * Shell has a 27.5 percent stake in Sakhalin-2 --Gazprom's oil and gas development project. * Energy group OMV has a strategic partnership withGazprom.UTILITIES * Germany's Uniper owns 83.73 percent of shares inRussian power company Unipro . * Italy's Enel has a 56.4 percent stake in EnelRussia . * Finland's Fortum has a 29.45 percent stake inTGC-1 , majority-owned by Gazprom. Russia accounted for24 percent of Fortum's sales and 34 percent of EBITDA in 2017.METALS & MINING * Trading and mining giant Glencore owns an 8.75percent stake in Russian aluminium producer Rusal <0486.HK>. Itis also one of Rusal's biggest customers. Reuters reported lastweek Glencore will declare force majeure on some aluminiumsupply.BANKS * Austrian bank Raiffeisen's revenue exposure toRussia is 20 percent, GS says. The bank had 9 percent of itstotal assets in Russia in 2017.The bank has been one of theworst-hit European stocks in the context of sanctions - it'sdown 14 percent since the day before sanctions were announced. * Hungary's OTP Bank's sales exposure to Russiaaccounts for 16 percent, GS says. The bank generated less than10 percent of its income in Russia last year. AUTOS * Renault owns 61.1 percent in Russia's biggestcar maker Avtovaz , through a company co-owned withRussian state conglomerate Rostec. * Daimler owns 15 percent in Kamaz andboth companies operate a 50-50 JV with a truck assembly inNaberezhny Chelny. * Volkswagen has a joint plant with Russiancarmaker GAZ Group . Under a contract that runs until2025, the plant assembles vehicles from the Volkswagen stable. * Nokian Tyres operates a plant in Vsevolozhsk.Russia and CIS countries are its third biggest market, making up21 percent of its net sales in 2017. * Michelin and Continental operatefully-owned tyre plants in Russia. * Sweden's Volvo has a plant in Kaluga. Its salesexposure to Russia accounts for 8 percent, GS says.TECHNOLOGY & TELECOMMUNICATION * Sweden's Telenor owns a 14.6 percent stake in telecom firmVEON . * French payments specialist Ingenico's salesexposure to Russia is 5 percent, GS says. * Nokia , SES , and Eutelsat have 5 percent revenue exposure, GS notes.TRANSPORT * Alstom has a 33 percent stake inTransmashholding, the largest railway engineering company in CISin terms of sales volume and one of the largest manufacturers inthe world.CONSUMER PRODUCTS & RETAIL * Coca Cola HBC's revenue exposure to Russia is 16percent, GS says. * Russia is Danish brewer Carlsberg's maineastern European market, contributing one-fifth of its totalsales. * For French food group Danone , Russia was itsfourth biggest market in 2017. * British American Tobacco's revenue exposure toRussia is 6 percent, GS says. * French spirits group Remy Cointreau's salesexposure to Russia is 5 percent, GS says.OTHER * Paper maker Mondi operates a mill in Russia'sSyktyvkar and 10 percent of its external revenues by location ofcustomer in 2017 were accounted for by Russia. * Sales exposure to Russia at Italian drug company Recordati is 10 percent, GS says. * Finnish mining technology firm Outotec got 7percent of its total revenues from Russia in 2017, GS says.Source: Thomson Reuters data, Goldman Sachs, company websites



(Compiled by Anna Pruchnicka, additional reporting by Kateryna Urbanek; Editing by Adrian Croft)