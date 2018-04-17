London (AFP) - Four men have been summonsed to appear in court after England rugby coach Eddie Jones was subject to a barrage of foul-mouthed abuse following his side's Six Nations defeat to Scotland.

Men to appear in court over Eddie Jones abuse

A group of men asked to have a photograph taken with the 58-year-old at a Manchester railway station on February 25.

But footage released online showed the atmosphere turned sour, with the men, two of whom could be seen with drinks in their hands, taunting Jones about Scotland's 25-13 Calcutta Cup win over England the previous day.

One of the men shouted an expletive as the Australian got into a waiting car and opened the car door so the group could continue shouting abuse.

On Tuesday, British Transport Police said four men from Scotland had been summonsed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on May 16.

They were reported for an alleged public order offence.

Jones said after the incident that he would stop using public transport, adding that he "wasn't comfortable" with what had happened.