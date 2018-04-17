Merkel, Putin agree must focus on political process for Syria: Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed ways to push forward the political process to end the conflict in Syria, a German government spokesman said on Tuesday after the two leaders spoke by phone.

"The German Chancellor and the President agreed that the political process must be at the center of efforts to end the years-long bloody conflict," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement. "Possibilities on this were discussed."





