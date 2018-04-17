News

Moscow says basis for allegations of Russian cyber campaign unclear

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it did not understand the basis for British and U.S. allegations that Russia was conducting a global cyber espionage campaign.

The United States and Britain said on Monday that Russian government-backed hackers had infected computer routers around the world, targeting government agencies, businesses and critical infrastructure.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call that London and Washington had not presented any evidence.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

