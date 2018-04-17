Britain to review its climate targets - government minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will review its climate targets to see whether they need to be strengthened to fit with the aims of an international climate accord, Britain's energy minister said on Tuesday.

"We will be seeking the advice of the UK's independent advisors, the Committee on Climate Change, on the implications of the Paris Agreement for the UK's long-term emissions reduction targets," Claire Perry said

Perry is Britain's minister for energy and clean growth and made the comments during a speech as part of this week's Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London

Britain has a legally binding target to cut emissions by 80 percent on 1990 levels by 2050

Experts have warned this will not be enough to put the country on a path to help limit a rise in global temperatures to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, as agreed by more than 190 nations in Paris in 2015.

Britain's review of its targets will take place after the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issues a report later this year on the potential impact of global warming above 1.5 degrees, Perry said.



