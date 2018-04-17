News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Adelaide woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand
Aussie woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand

What is fracking?

AAP /

WHAT IS FRACKING:

* Creation and enhancement of fractures in rock using a gas or fluid injected at high pressure.

* Increases the ability of water and gas to flow through a coal seam, enhancing extraction of gas.

* Accesses gas deposits that can't be recovered using conventional techniques.

* Controversial mining process with exploration companies believing it can be employed safely.

* Opposition from environmental and indigenous groups because of potential for subsurface and groundwater contamination.

* Concerns it can also lead to increased seismic activity, though any events are usually small.

Source: Australian Government. Department of the Environment.

Back To Top