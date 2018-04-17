Stewards query beaten Mornington favourite

Racing Victoria stewards have adjourned an inquiry into the riding tactics adopted by Billy Egan in a race at Mornington.

Egan rode the Patrick Payne-trained Zizzis in Monday's 1000m race for two-year-old fillies.

Zizzis, winner of the Magic Millions Two-Year-Old Classic at Morphettville at her previous start, was sent off the $2.20 favourite and finished second to $26 chance Daskarzine, beaten 1-1/4 lengths.

Stewards are inquiring into the tactics, particularly in the early and middle stages.

After taking evidence from Egan and Payne, stewards adjourned the inquiry to a future date so as to review previous race footage of the filly as well as analyse betting.

A post-race veterinary examination failed to reveal any obvious abnormality other than a minor scalp wound to the left hind pastern.

Egan rode Widgee Turf to victory in the Group Three Victoria Handicap at Caulfield on March 31, the biggest win of his career.

Monday's meeting was his first since April 1 after he incurred two careless riding suspensions in late March.