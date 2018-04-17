Reasons why people don't get flu shot

The Top Reasons People Don't Get the Flu Vaccination
* Lack of awareness
* Believe the flu is a 'mild disease' or they are 'not at risk'
* Concern about vaccine safety and side effects
* Wrongly believe the vaccine will give them the flu
* Influenced by others
* Practical difficulty in accessing vaccine
* Difficulty in paying for vaccination
* Healthcare provider didn't recommend it
* Healthcare provider recommended not to have it
(Source: Associate Professor Julie Leask, Chair of the Australian Collaboration of Social Science and Immunisation)