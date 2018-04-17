News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Adelaide woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand
Aussie woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand

Reasons why people don't get flu shot

Sarah Wiedersehn
AAP /

The Top Reasons People Don't Get the Flu Vaccination

* Lack of awareness

* Believe the flu is a 'mild disease' or they are 'not at risk'

* Concern about vaccine safety and side effects

* Wrongly believe the vaccine will give them the flu

* Influenced by others

* Practical difficulty in accessing vaccine

* Difficulty in paying for vaccination

* Healthcare provider didn't recommend it

* Healthcare provider recommended not to have it

(Source: Associate Professor Julie Leask, Chair of the Australian Collaboration of Social Science and Immunisation)

Back To Top