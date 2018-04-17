News

NBN effect: economy boost vs complaints

AAP /

WHAT THE NBN IS TRYING TO SELL

* The network generated an additional $1.2 billion of economic activity in 2017.

* By the end of the rollout, that should have multiplied to $10.4 billion a year.

* It predicts up to 52,200 additional Australian women will be self-employed by the end of the rollout.

* In NBN regions, the number of new businesses has accelerated at more than twice the annual pace of the national average since 2011.

* Those connected to the NBN are twice as likely to enrol in online courses.

* People with the NBN are 1.3 times more likely to use internet-connected devices to improve their health and wellbeing.

WHAT AUSTRALIANS ARE SAYING

* Nearly 23,000 Australians complained to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman about NBN services in the last six months of 2017.

* More than 14,000 complaints were recorded about service quality.

* 8757 were regarding delays in establishing a connection.

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT BELIEVES

* Communications Minister Mitch Fifield says the rate of complaints for services delivered over the NBN actually decreased by 16 per cent in 2017.

* Over the six month period recorded, there was a 39 per cent increase in NBN premises activated.

* Senator Fifield has ordered a review of consumer safeguards in the telecommunications sector, admitting telcos need to lift their game.

(Sources: AlphaBeta study, TIO six-monthly report)

