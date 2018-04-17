News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Can you see which people are wearing their oxygen masks wrong?
Can you see who is wearing their oxygen mask wrong?

Lions hit back at Hodge criticism

Warren Barnsley
AAP /

Luke Hodge is set to remain in the Brisbane backline despite suggestions he should consider retirement after a poor AFL game against Richmond.

Critically endangered gorilla born at National Zoo
1:26

Critically endangered gorilla born at National Zoo
0419_1130_nat_officer
0:19

Police officer shot in NSW car chase
Wind-fanned wildfires threaten to spread in parched Oklahoma
0:41

Wind-fanned wildfires threaten to spread in parched Oklahoma
0418_1800_qld_irwin
1:22

Russell Crowe pushed for Steve Irwin's star
Deadly Oklahoma wildfires threaten to spread on parched land
0:33

Deadly Oklahoma wildfires threaten to spread on parched land
From 202lbs to 160lbs: Man Documents Incredible Weight Loss Transformation
0:55

From 202lbs to 160lbs: Man Documents Incredible Weight Loss Transformation
0417_1800_syd_birth
1:37

Couple reunites with stranger who helped deliver baby
0416_1800_wa_protect
2:04

Shark attacks spark debate on how to protect swimmers
0416_1800_wa_shark
3:41

Two surfers recovering from shark attacks
Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Thomson River Following Massive Rainfall in Central West
0:30

Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Thomson River Following Massive Rainfall in Central West
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0302_1800_nsw_terror
1:34

Teenage terrorist locked up
 

The 309-game defender has received the backing of the club, with chief executive Greg Swann defending his recruitment from Hawthorn in the off-season at the age of 33 and claims he was past his best.

Hodge had five clangers at a disposal efficiency of 58 per cent in the 93-point loss to the Tigers as the Lions kicked just two goals at the MCG.

It's also been argued he's defensively vulnerable and would better serve from the coaches' box.

The club recruited Hodge with the expectation he'd play most games this season and Swann says that remains the case.

"On the weekend, we had a bad game. But I think the three weeks before that, Luke has been one of our better players," Swann told SEN radio.

"We thought (the comments) were a bit premature saying he should retire after one game because I think that body of work he's put forward last month, I think he's more than held his own.

Luke Hodge. Pic: Getty

"He's had nine one-on-one contests and he's lost two, so when the ball is in his area he's still really hard to beat."

The four-time premiership player had been signed to help fast-track the development of the Lions, who have one of the youngest lists in the league.

The club has followed their wooden spoon with a 0-4 start to the season, with last weekend's blowout following three competitive losses.

"The stuff that he does at training, the leadership group and everything else he does around the club, both on and off-field, the coaching stuff, you can't buy that," Swann said.

"We just think he adds so much more than being a player, (so) we have no regrets and don't think he should sit in the grandstand."

Back To Top