Defence industrial plan soon for release

Paul Osborne
AAP /

Australian businesses will soon get a clear idea of how to get a slice of the $200 billion being spent on defence projects over the next decade.

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne said the government's Defence Industrial Capability Plan will be released soon.

"We put the money aside, $200 billion, to build up the capability of our military over the next 10 years, and now it's really over to industry to take all the opportunities that we are giving industry to make the most of it," Mr Pyne said at an event in Kuala Lumpur.

