WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday New Zealand's economic growth is expected to be strong and that key macroeconomic risks from the housing sector had been stabilized.

The IMF said in a statement that New Zealand economic growth will be approximately 3 percent in the near term.

The comments were made as part of the IMF's annual visit, known as an 'Article IV' consultation.

