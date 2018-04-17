NRL Anzac Day transferred to SCG from 2019

Anzac Day rugby league will return to the SCG for the first time in more than three decades in 2019, with the traditional clash between Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra to shift for the next three years.

The move, made to accommodate Allianz Stadium redevelopments, will mark the first Anzac Day fixture at the ground since Canterbury faced South Sydney in 1986.

The game will mark 92 years since the first Anzac Day game at the venue between Glebe and Western Suburbs, while the Dragons and Roosters first faced off there in the historical fixture in 1959.

"We are delighted that next season, the two clubs and their many thousands of fans will once again pay tribute to our servicemen and women at the SCG - a place that began its life as a military sporting ground," SCG Trust Chairman Tony Shepherd said.

"In 2002, the Roosters, Dragons and Trust established the Anzac Day Cup - breathing new life into a wonderful sporting tradition. It is now, without question, the largest and most significant match outside of the finals series.

"Returning to the SCG for three seasons will give the clubs, players and fans the chance to reflect on the enormous history of the game in the SCG precinct - from the Dragons' 11 straight premierships to those wonderful Easts teams of 1974 and '75."

The Roosters have also previously confirmed they will take their home games to the SCG venue during the refurbishment.