PM's dept boss considering cabinet reviews

The head of the prime minister's department is considering his response in the wake of a police investigation into the loss of cabinet documents.

Martin Parkinson has now received both the AFP report into how top-secret files ended up in a filing cabinet at a Canberra second-hand shop before being reported by the ABC, as well as a separate review into his department's security practices.

"I am considering carefully both reports and in the coming weeks I will provide a detailed statement in response to the findings," Mr Parkinson said in a statement on Tuesday.