WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said there were no reports of U.S. military activity, after reports from Syrian television that Syrian air defenses responded to a missile attack over Homs which targeted Shayrat air base late Monday night.

"There is no U.S. military activity in that area at this time," Eric Pahon, a Pentagon spokesman said. "We do not have additional details to provide."







