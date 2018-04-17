News

Meeting eyed for NAFTA ministers on Thursday in Washington

Reuters
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Monday that he was discussing a possible Thursday meeting in Washington with his NAFTA counterparts, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

The United States, Mexico and Canada are in talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which underpins some $1.2 trillion in trilateral trade.

Guajardo said he had spoken to Freeland earlier on Monday and was eyeing a call with Lighthizer for Tuesday, adding that no big announcements were expected on Thursday in Washington.




