(Reuters) - Canadian athletic wear maker Lululemon Athletica <LULU.O> on Monday named Patrick Guido as its chief financial officer.

Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO

Guido, who joins from apparel maker VF Corp <VFC.N>, will join Lululemon from April 30. [nBw9pcdZCa]

(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)