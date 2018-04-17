Sean Hannity says he never retained Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

(Reuters) - Fox News television host Sean Hannity said in a statement Monday that he has never retained U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

"Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter," Hannity said in an e-mailed statement provided to Reuters. "I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective. I assumed those conversations were confidential, but to be absolutely clear they never involved any matter between me and a third party."

At a hearing in federal court in Manhattan on Monday, a judge ordered a lawyer for Cohen to disclose that Hannity is a client of Cohen.



(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; editing by Jonathan Oatis)