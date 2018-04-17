News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother of two identified as passenger killed after plane engine explodes mid-flight
Mum-of-two identified as passenger killed after plane engine explodes

UK to Russia on alleged cyber campaign: 'You will not succeed'

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government on Monday condemned what it and the United States have described as a Russian government-backed campaign of cyber espionage as another example of Moscow's disregard for international rules.

Washington and London alleged that Russian-government backed hackers had infected computer routers around the world in a campaign that targeted government agencies, businesses and critical infrastructure operators.
"This is yet another example of Russia's disregard for international norms and global order – this time through a campaign of cyber espionage and aggression, which attempts to disrupt governments and de-stabilize business," a British government spokesman said.
"The attribution of this malicious activity sends a clear message to Russia – we know what you are doing and you will not succeed."

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Back To Top