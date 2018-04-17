News

OPCW experts to visit Syria's Douma on Wednesday: Russian official

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will travel to the Syrian city of Douma on Wednesday, Russian Defence Ministry official Igor Kirillov said at a news conference in The Hague on Monday.

The United States have accused Russia of blocking international inspectors from reaching the site of a suspected poison gas attack in Douma and said Russians or Syrians may have tampered with evidence on the ground.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by)

