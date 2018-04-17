All-girl Sydney team set to take on world

Australia's first all-girl robotics team is about to take on the world after scoring a spot to compete on the global stage.

The schoolgirls leave for Houston in the United States on Tuesday to compete at an international science and technology championship.

Hailing from Blacktown Girls High School in Sydney's west the team previously blitzed their regional championships, in a field where typically only 15 per cent of participants are female.

"It's very male-dominated and even teams that have females in their teams, the ratios aren't always even," team co-captain Dipshika Lal, 15, told AAP.

The upcoming Houston competition will bring together 60,000 students from more than 62 countries, tasked with tackling technological challenges, including designing and building a robot.

It's a task the Blacktown girls have previously excelled at, having designed their own robot, affectionately known as 'Gus', capable of picking up objects and climbing.

But they promise they've still got a few tricks up their sleeve for Houston.

The team members have dedicated their lives to the project, giving up school holidays, afternoons and weekends.

"It's a lot of commitment, but it definitely pays off in the experiences and the things we learn," co-captain Ridham Walia, 15, told AAP.

While they are yet to compete on the world stage, the girls say their efforts are already having a ripple effect at home - with seven new STEM subjects started at their school.

"More girls want to join now, our school is becoming more STEM-orientated and in a couple of years we are hoping for equity and equality in STEM," Ridham said.

"We're just happy we can be a part of it."

In 2017 Australian girls had one of the lowest rates of participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics - STEM - subjects in the Western world.

Dipshika and Ridham are well aware of these numbers but say they only push them harder to succeed.

"People have said not only are you representing Australia but you're also representing women in STEM, so going to Houston is a really big deal for us," Dipshika said.

"It was inspiring knowing that we were the only all-girls team competing and having others look at us ... they've probably seen us and gone if other girls can do that we can as well."

This lack of females in STEM is aggravating what is already a "war for talent" in the tech sector, according to Richard White chief executive of logistics software company Wisetech Global.

"We urgently need to open the gates and get more women involved," he said.