U.S. military chiefs to brief Congress on Syria behind closed doors

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford will brief the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives about Syria behind closed doors on Tuesday afternoon, congressional aides said on Monday.

Many U.S. lawmakers have been pushing President Donald Trump's administration for more information about its Syria policy, especially since the weekend bombing of Syria by Washington and allies over a chemical weapons attack.

The House briefing will take place at 2:30 p.m. EDT and the Senate's at 4:30 p.m. EDT.



(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Alistair Bell)