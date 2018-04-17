News

UK supports Prince Charles to succeed Queen Elizabeth as Commonwealth head

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain backs Queen Elizabeth's son and heir, Prince Charles, to succeed her as head of the Commonwealth network of 53 mostly former British colonies, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

"The UK supports the Prince of Wales as the next head of the Commonwealth. He has been a proud supporter of the Commonwealth for more than four decades and has spoken passionately about the organization's unique diversity," the spokesman told reporters.
"Succession is a matter for the Commonwealth as a whole to determine."

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

