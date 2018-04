NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy likely expanded at a 1.9 percent annualized rate in the first quarter even as domestic retail sales rebounded in March, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Monday.

The latest estimate on gross domestic product was a tad lower than the 2.0 percent growth pace calculated on April 10, the Atlanta Fed said.



(Reporting by Richard Leong)