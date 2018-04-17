UPDATE 2-PGA Fedex Cup Rankings

Apr 16 (OPTA) - The PGA Fedex Cup Rankings on Apr 15



Rnk Prv Total

1. (1) Justin Thomas (US) $5,221,300

2. (2) Bubba Watson (US) 3,674,254

3. (3) Patrick Reed (US) 3,453,052

4. (4) Phil Mickelson (US) 3,366,551

5. (6) Dustin Johnson (US) 3,209,658

6. (5) Patton Kizzire (US) 3,177,988

7. (7) Justin Rose (England) 3,025,483

8. (8) Jon Rahm (Spain) 2,787,698

9. (9) Rickie Fowler (US) 2,624,060

10. (10) Tony Finau (US) 2,430,435

11. (11) Jason Day (Australia) 2,356,550

12. (12) Paul Casey (England) 2,288,135

13. (24) Luke List (US) 2,277,395

14. (13) Marc Leishman (Australia) 2,211,914

15. (14) Pat Perez (US) 2,190,741

16. (15) Alex Noren (Sweden) 2,183,059

17. (21) Patrick Cantlay (US) 2,178,209

18. (18) Brian Harman (US) 2,164,942

19. (17) Cameron Smith (Australia) 2,158,880

20. (26) Bryson DeChambeau (US) 2,150,387

21. (16) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2,146,263

22. (19) Chez Reavie (US) 2,082,502

23. (20) Brendan Steele (US) 2,034,258

24. (25) Ian Poulter (England) 1,997,139

25. (22) Gary Woodland (US) 1,934,717