UPDATE 2-PGA Fedex Cup Rankings

Apr 16 (OPTA) - The PGA Fedex Cup Rankings on Apr 15
Rnk Prv Total
1. (1) Justin Thomas (US) $5,221,300
2. (2) Bubba Watson (US) 3,674,254
3. (3) Patrick Reed (US) 3,453,052
4. (4) Phil Mickelson (US) 3,366,551
5. (6) Dustin Johnson (US) 3,209,658
6. (5) Patton Kizzire (US) 3,177,988
7. (7) Justin Rose (England) 3,025,483
8. (8) Jon Rahm (Spain) 2,787,698
9. (9) Rickie Fowler (US) 2,624,060
10. (10) Tony Finau (US) 2,430,435
11. (11) Jason Day (Australia) 2,356,550
12. (12) Paul Casey (England) 2,288,135
13. (24) Luke List (US) 2,277,395
14. (13) Marc Leishman (Australia) 2,211,914
15. (14) Pat Perez (US) 2,190,741
16. (15) Alex Noren (Sweden) 2,183,059
17. (21) Patrick Cantlay (US) 2,178,209
18. (18) Brian Harman (US) 2,164,942
19. (17) Cameron Smith (Australia) 2,158,880
20. (26) Bryson DeChambeau (US) 2,150,387
21. (16) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2,146,263
22. (19) Chez Reavie (US) 2,082,502
23. (20) Brendan Steele (US) 2,034,258
24. (25) Ian Poulter (England) 1,997,139
25. (22) Gary Woodland (US) 1,934,717