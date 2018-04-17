Today's Birthday 17/4

Today's Birthday, April 17: Australian politician Barnaby Joyce (1967 - ).

Barnaby Joyce recently surrendered to the weight of public and media scrutiny, ceding leadership of the Nationals following his affair with a former staffer.

After a Sydney newspaper splashed a story that Joyce was expecting a baby with ex-staffer Vikki Campion in February, the then-deputy prime minister fended off calls to resign as the media spotlight honed in on his suspected infidelity and marriage breakdown.

Joyce also denied allegations he had breached the ministerial code of conduct by giving Campion jobs in the offices of Matthew Canavan and Damian Drum as she was not his "partner" at the time.

The scandal led Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to enact new ministerial standards, banning sexual relationships between cabinet members and their staff.

The Akubra-wearing member for New England, who had only months earlier re-entered parliament after a by-election brought on by the dual-citizenship saga, eventually fell on his sword as a sexual harassment complaint came to light - little over two weeks after the main scandal first broke.

Born in the NSW town of Tamworth, Barnaby grew up one of six children on a sheep and cattle farm near Woolbrook.

He studied financial administration at Armidale's University of New England, where he played rugby union for St Albies College and met his future wife Natalie Abberfield.

After graduation in 1989, Joyce worked on farms, as a rural banker and an accountant before setting up his own practice in St George, Queensland.

In 2004, Joyce was elected a Queensland senator and was quickly branded a maverick, crossing the floor 28 times before he was elevated to the ministry.

He resigned from state politics ahead of the 2013 federal election to return to NSW and contest his hometown lower house seat of New England, dethroning independent Tony Windsor who had held the seat since 2001.

The then-agriculture minister's 'Pistol and Boo' spat with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made international headlines, ending with the actors publicly apologising for breaching biosecurity laws.

Joyce replaced the retiring Warren Truss as deputy prime minister in early 2016, but was forced to recontest his local seat after the Federal Court ruled him ineligible to sit in Canberra as he had been conferred dual citizenship via his New Zealand-born father.