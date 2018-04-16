News

Bristol-Myers says cancer drug combo reduces death risk

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb said on Monday its cancer drugs, Opdivo and Yervoy, reduced the risk of the disease spreading or death in previously untreated patients with a type of lung cancer.

The combination demonstrated a higher rate of progression-free survival, compared with chemotherapy in a late-stage trial, the company said.
The results come a week after rival Merck & Co said a trial testing its blockbuster drug Keytruda as a monotherapy in previously untreated lung cancer patients was successful.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

