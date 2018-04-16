News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother of two identified as passenger killed after plane engine explodes mid-flight
Mum-of-two identified as passenger killed after plane engine explodes

Commerce Department bars U.S. companies from selling to China's ZTE

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has banned American companies from selling telecommunications equipment to China's ZTE Corp after the Chinese company illegally shipped telecom equipment to Iran and North Korea, the Commerce Department said on Monday.

“ZTE made false statements to the U.S. Government when they were originally caught and put on the Entity List, made false statements during the reprieve it was given, and made false statements again during its probation,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement



(Reporting by David Lawder and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Back To Top